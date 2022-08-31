Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Billion Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of ServiceNow worth $1,792,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.55. 25,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.09. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 486.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.