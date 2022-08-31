Polen Capital Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Alarm.com worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. 2,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

