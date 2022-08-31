Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 582.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,970 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 389,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,819. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

