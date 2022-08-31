Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 31,531 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 31,531 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $919,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 1.1 %

ILMN stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.93. 19,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,366.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $471.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.25 and a 200-day moving average of $261.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.