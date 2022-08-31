PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 21,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,632. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 182.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 100.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.