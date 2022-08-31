PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). Approximately 15,416,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,517,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £67.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.15 and a quick ratio of 18.51.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

