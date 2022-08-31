Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.23 and last traded at $76.17. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRBZF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

