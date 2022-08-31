Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells $191,100.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 153,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

