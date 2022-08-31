Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 2,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

