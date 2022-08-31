Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,353. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

