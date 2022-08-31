ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Trading Down 3.9%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.46 and last traded at $49.18. 90,929 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,724,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period.

