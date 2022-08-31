Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.
Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Prospect Capital Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,432. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
