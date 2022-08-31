Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
