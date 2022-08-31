Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

About Prospect Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

