Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
