Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

