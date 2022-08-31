Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 6.5 %

PSEC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prospect Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $714,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

