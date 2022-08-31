Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Prospect Capital Stock Down 6.5 %
PSEC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
