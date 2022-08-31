Prosus (PROSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus Stock Performance

PROSY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

