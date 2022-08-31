Prosus (PROSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Prosus has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $19.20.

Get Prosus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PROSY. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.06.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.