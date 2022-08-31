Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,597 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,137,000 after buying an additional 742,473 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. 334,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

