Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,844 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. abrdn plc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 76,419 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in TJX Companies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. 206,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

