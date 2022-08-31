Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $2,881,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

DOV stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. 18,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,225. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

