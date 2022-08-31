Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 32,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,543. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

