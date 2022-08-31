Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

D stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 101,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

