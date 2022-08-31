Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after acquiring an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

STOR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. 42,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.34.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.