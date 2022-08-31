Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Corning by 31.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 145,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 41,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 172,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 215,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

GLW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 192,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,802. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

