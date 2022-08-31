Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,696,700. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

