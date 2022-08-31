PTT Public Company Limited (PCHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
PTT Public Stock Performance
Shares of PCHUY stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. PTT Public has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.
About PTT Public
