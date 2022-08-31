PTT Public Company Limited (PCHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

PTT Public Stock Performance

Shares of PCHUY stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. PTT Public has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

About PTT Public

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and New Business and Infrastructure Group.

