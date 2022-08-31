PuddingSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,520.00 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

