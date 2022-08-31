PuddingSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,520.00 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
