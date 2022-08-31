PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.