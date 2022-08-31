Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $9.56. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 38,013 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $704.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 308,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

