Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.