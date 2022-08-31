Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of IsoPlexis worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,637,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IsoPlexis

In other IsoPlexis news, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Mackay purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,588.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,650 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IsoPlexis Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ISO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. IsoPlexis Co. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). IsoPlexis had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 535.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

