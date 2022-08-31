Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,545 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,317 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

