Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

