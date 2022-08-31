Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

