Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $181.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.