Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,425.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 304,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300,726 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.