Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,863,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 711.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,779 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,697 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VLUE opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

