Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

