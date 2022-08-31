QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

