Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

QLYS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.71. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,289. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $159.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

