Quanta Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

