Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 79 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $406.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

