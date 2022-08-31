Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.04. 8,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.