Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $3,492,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 157,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

