Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.87. 30,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,275. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

