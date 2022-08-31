Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.68 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.16 and its 200-day moving average is $310.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

