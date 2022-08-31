Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,070. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.59. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.