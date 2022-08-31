Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,902 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $190.74. 52,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

