Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,349 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

ABT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.24. 247,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,100. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

