Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 366 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $188.48. 12,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,242. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

